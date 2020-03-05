Header help text

Start trading with a free $30

There is no better time than now
Your first deposit is on us


Grab your $30 from XM

Header help text

Start trading with a free $30

There is no better time than now
Your first deposit is on us


Grab your $30 from XM

Forex News Now - Your best source of the financial trading news

Cryptocurrency

Peter Schiff criticizes Bitcoin again

The infamous golden bug and Bitcoin sceptic Peter Schiff did not miss the opportunity to slam the cryptocurrency again. This

March 5th, 2020

Read Article

Its trading time!

Get an account with plus500 and trade Currencies, Crypto, ETFs, and more

Sign up with plus500 now
banner

TOP BROKERS

Register Read review
Register Read review
Register Read review
Register Read review
Register Read review
sidebar text ad

Get Started with Crypto

Trade the Bitcoin and altcoins at the most advanced web trading platform
with a regulated broker

Try it now

TOP CRYPTO BROKERS

Register Read review
Register Read review

RECENT ARTICLES

Peter Schiff criticizes Bitcoin again
Seth Parker
Kraken exchange accused of illegal work in the UK
Seth Parker
Facebook plans to partner with central banks and adopt CBDC
Seth Parker
US charges two Chinese over crypto laundering
Seth Parker
iFOREX to sponsor the Virgin Islands Olympic team at Tokyo 2020
Seth Parker

BROKERS

PROVIDERS

CRYPTO BROKERS

Copyright 2020 ForexNewsNow.com